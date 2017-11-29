Stone (hamstring) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Stone was dealing with a strained left hamstring, but was given a probable designation coming into Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. That said, Stone hasn't seen the court since Oct. 20 and has played a total of 19 minutes this season, so he can be avoided in fantasy leagues while he continues to remain outside the rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories