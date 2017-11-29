Stone (hamstring) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Stone was dealing with a strained left hamstring, but was given a probable designation coming into Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. That said, Stone hasn't seen the court since Oct. 20 and has played a total of 19 minutes this season, so he can be avoided in fantasy leagues while he continues to remain outside the rotation.