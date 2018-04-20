Stone played in 23 games with the Hornets in 2017-18 and averaged 7.6 minutes and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Stone was really a factor in just one game all season long, as he scored six points and added six assists and four rebounds at Indiana during the final regular season game. The UTEP product is signed with the Hornets for next season at minimum salary.

