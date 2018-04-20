Hornets' Julyan Stone: Non-factor all season
Stone played in 23 games with the Hornets in 2017-18 and averaged 7.6 minutes and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Stone was really a factor in just one game all season long, as he scored six points and added six assists and four rebounds at Indiana during the final regular season game. The UTEP product is signed with the Hornets for next season at minimum salary.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....