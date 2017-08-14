Stone was granted his release from Venice on Monday and remains on track to sign a two-year deal with the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The only thing holding Stone back from officially signing a contract with Charlotte was the clearance he needed from Lega Basket Serie A, so it's only a matter of time before the 28-year-old puts pen to paper. He last played in the NBA with the Raptors back in 2014 and will likely find himself at the end of the Hornets' bench this coming season.