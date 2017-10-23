Hornets' Julyan Stone: Out 4-to-6 weeks with hamstring strain
Stone was diagnosed Monday with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.
Stone sustained the injury during Sunday's practice and didn't make the trip with the Hornets to Milwaukee in advance of Monday's game against the Bucks. Prior to winning a roster spot with the Hornets in training camp, the 28-year-old last appeared in the NBA during the 2013-14 campaign, but due to the team's extensive backcourt injuries, he was able to log 19 total minutes in Charlotte's first two contests. With Stone and Michael Carter-Williams (knee) on the shelf for the foreseeable future, rookies Malik Monk and Marcus Paige are now the only healthy point guards on the roster behind starter Kemba Walker.
