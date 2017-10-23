Stone was diagnosed Monday with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.

Stone sustained the injury during Sunday's practice and didn't make the trip with the Hornets to Milwaukee in advance of Monday's game against the Bucks. Prior to winning a roster spot with the Hornets in training camp, the 28-year-old last appeared in the NBA during the 2013-14 campaign, but due to the team's extensive backcourt injuries, he was able to log 19 total minutes in Charlotte's first two contests. With Stone and Michael Carter-Williams (knee) on the shelf for the foreseeable future, rookies Malik Monk and Marcus Paige are now the only healthy point guards on the roster behind starter Kemba Walker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories