Stone was diagnosed Monday with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.

Stone sustained the injury during Sunday's practice and didn't make the trip with the Hornets to Milwaukee in advance of Monday's game against the Bucks. Prior to winning a roster spot with the Hornets in training camp, the 28-year-old last appeared in the NBA during the 2013-14 campaign, but due to the team's extensive backcourt injuries, he was able to log 19 total minutes in Charlotte's first two contests. With Stone and Michael Carter-Williams (knee) on the shelf for the foreseeable future, rookies Malik Monk and Marcus Paige are now the only healthy point guards on the roster behind starter Kemba Walker.