Stone (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Celtics.

Stone will be missing a second consecutive game with right hamstring soreness, though it appears to be just a minor injury and he should be good to go once the regular season is here. That said, Stone isn't expected to have a sizable role early on this season, so barring a number of injuries, he'll be off the fantasy radar.

