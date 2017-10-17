Hornets' Julyan Stone: Practices fully Tuesday
Stone (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Stone is seemingly progressing well from the hamstring soreness that plagued him throughout the preseason. He should still be considered questionable for Wednesday's season opener, however, given his limited on-court activity in the last two weeks. That said, he's unlikely to be a part of the team's rotation and can seemingly be avoided in nearly every fantasy format.
