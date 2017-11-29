Hornets' Julyan Stone: Probable for Wednesday
The Hornets are listing Stone (hamstring) as probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Unless he endures a setback with his strained left hamstring during morning shootaround, Stone looks like he'll be ready to suit up Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury Oct. 20. Though he won't see many minutes off the bench for the Hornets when the team is at full strength, Stone could be called upon for extensive run with the second unit right away Wednesday with starting point guard Kemba Walker (shoulder) listed as doubtful for the contest.
