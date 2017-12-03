Hornets' Julyan Stone: Questionable for Monday
Stone is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Magic.
Stone hopes to feel better overnight, but if not, the Hornets will likely hold him out of Monday's contest. That said, Stone isn't a part of the regular rotation, so even if he is available, he likely wouldn't see the court in a competitive contest.
