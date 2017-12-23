Hornets' Julyan Stone: Recalled from G-League
Stone was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.
Stone has struggled to find run at the NBA level this season, playing just 25 total minutes. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League as the year goes on.
