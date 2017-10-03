Hornets' Julyan Stone: Shakes groin injury to make preseason debut
Stone (groin) went scoreless (0-2 3Pt), with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one turnover across 16 minutes during Monday's preseason opener against the Celtics.
Stone had been dealing with a minor groin injury over the last week, but played 16 minutes Monday and appears to be over any lingering soreness. While Stone wasn't able to get on the board offensively, he was still solid elsewhere, contributing handful of ancillary stats off the bench. Stone could see decent minutes during the preseason, but he's not expected to get much playing time once the regular season begins.
