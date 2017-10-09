Hornets' Julyan Stone: Sitting out Monday vs. Heat
Stone is dealing with right hamstring soreness and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Heat.
Stone is not expected to be a part of the regular rotation once the regular season approaches, but Monday's absence is still a tough blow for him considering he'll have one less opportunity to try and impress the coaching staff. He'll look to return for Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics, though he can be tentatively be considered questionable for now.
More News
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: Shakes groin injury to make preseason debut•
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: Dealing with minor groin injury•
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: Officially detaches from Venice, NBA contract on tap•
-
Hornets' Julyan Stone: To sign two-year deal with Hornets•
-
Pacers' Julyan Stone: Waived by Pacers•
-
Pacers' Julyan Stone: Signs contract with Indiana•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...