Stone is dealing with right hamstring soreness and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Heat.

Stone is not expected to be a part of the regular rotation once the regular season approaches, but Monday's absence is still a tough blow for him considering he'll have one less opportunity to try and impress the coaching staff. He'll look to return for Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics, though he can be tentatively be considered questionable for now.