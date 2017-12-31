Stone was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

Stone will make his way back to the highest level after being sent down to the G-League last week. The 29-year-old has appeared in four games for the Hornets this season, averaging 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 6.3 minutes per game. His stay in the NBA will likely be short-lived.