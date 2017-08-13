Hornets' Julyan Stone: To sign two-year deal with Hornets
Stone is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Hornets, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Stone is currently awaiting FIBA clearance in order for the deal to become official, but it's expected to be two years at a minimum salary. Look for Stone to battle for spot during training camp, but there's not guarantee he makes the official regular-season roster when all is said and done. The 6-foot-6 wing last saw NBA action in the 2013-14 season with Toronto, but has since struggled to make a significant impact anywhere else and most recently was cut by the Pacers prior to this past season. If Stone does in fact make the team, he'll likely be stuck in a minor bench role and wouldn't be a fantasy contributor.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...