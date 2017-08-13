Stone is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Hornets, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Stone is currently awaiting FIBA clearance in order for the deal to become official, but it's expected to be two years at a minimum salary. Look for Stone to battle for spot during training camp, but there's not guarantee he makes the official regular-season roster when all is said and done. The 6-foot-6 wing last saw NBA action in the 2013-14 season with Toronto, but has since struggled to make a significant impact anywhere else and most recently was cut by the Pacers prior to this past season. If Stone does in fact make the team, he'll likely be stuck in a minor bench role and wouldn't be a fantasy contributor.