Hornets' Julyan Stone: Will not play Friday
Stone (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Mavericks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
This will be Stone's third straight absence due to right hamstring soreness, and there still is no timetable for a potential return. Even if Stone is healthy for the start of the regular season, he is expected to play a minor role as a reserve for Charlotte this year.
