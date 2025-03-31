Nurkic contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 98-94 loss to the Pelicans.

With Mark Williams (rest) getting the night off, Nurkic made his third start in 14 March appearances and delivered his 10th double-double of the season. The three blocks also represented his best defensive performance in 19 contests since joining the Hornets. Nurkic has consistently played 20 minutes or less when coming off the bench, making him an unreliable fantasy option unless he's getting a look in the starting five.