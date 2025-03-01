site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-jusuf-nurkic-downgraded-to-out | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Hornets' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nurkic (illness) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Wizards.
Nurkic will miss a second straight game due to an illness. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Golden State.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 9 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read