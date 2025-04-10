Nurkic had 26 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 loss to the Raptors.

After logging a healthy DNP against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Nurkic was inserted into the Hornets' starting lineup due to the absences of Mark Williams (foot) and Moussa Diabate (illness). Nurkic finished as the Hornets' leading rebounder and finished second in scoring behind Nick Smith (28). With two games left in the 2024-25 regular season, Nurkic's playing time will be dependant on the availability of Williams.