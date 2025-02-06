The Suns traded Nurkic and a first-round pick to the Hornets on Thursday in exchange for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Nurkic, who fell out of Phoenix's rotation recently, now heads to a Charlotte team that just traded away Mark Williams to Los Angeles. On paper, Nurkic will be the favorite to start at center over Moussa Diabate, but Charlotte is also in the early stages of a rebuild, and it remains to be seen what type of role they envision Nurkic to play. Fantasy managers may want to scoop him up in the meantime, as he can be very productive when the minutes and usage are there.