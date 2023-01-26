Jones was assigned to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.
Jones totaled 10 minutes over the Hornets' last two games but will head back to the G League. He's averaging 19.0 points and 9.4 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game with the Swarm during the regular season.
