Jones will be away from the Hornets indefinitely due to personal reasons and has no timetable for his return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While it's unclear how long Jones will be away for, he is set to miss the team's training camp. The third-year big man averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.0 minutes across 46 games last season. The Hornets' first preseason game is scheduled for Oct. 10 against Miami.