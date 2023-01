Charlotte assigned Jones to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Jones and James Bouknight were both assigned to the G League on Tuesday and will presumably see extended playing time while in Greensboro. Across seven appearances with the Swarm, Jones is averaging 16.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.