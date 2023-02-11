Jones has been recalled from Greensboro to join the Hornets on Saturday.
Jones is fresh off a pair of double-doubles with the Swarm and has earned a temporary spot in Charlotte. With Mason Plumlee traded at the deadline, Jones figures to be the third center on the depth chart behind Mark Williams and Nick Richards.
