Jones posted 30 points (12-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 131-124 loss to Capital City.

Jones made his first appearance for Greensboro in Saturday's loss, posting a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double in his debut. Jones has averaged 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in limited time off the bench in 23 NBA appearances for Charlotte this season.