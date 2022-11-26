Jones tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 110-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Heading into Friday's contest, Jones had moved into a small role in the rotation as the primary backup at power forward to PJ Washington. Jones played seven or eight minutes in each of the previous three games, but he saw his playing time tick up dramatically Friday while Washington found himself in foul trouble. The increase in minutes had a big hand in Jones producing his best line of the season, but this type of performance shouldn't be viewed as the norm for the second-year big man. He's likely to see his minutes dip back into the 10-to-15 range Monday in Boston if Washington avoids foul trouble and if Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is available to play.