Jones provided six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to Utah.

Jones' 18 minutes played marked his most playing time since Dec. 9. The absence of Mark Williams (thumb) has yielded this uptick in usage for Jones, but the solid contributions are still worth acknowledging for the 22-year-old.