Jones could be in line to be rested for Friday's game against the Bulls, per Sam Perley of Hornets.com.

While it's worth noting that Jones is not on the Hornets official injury report, earlier in the week coach Steve Clifford revealed that he plans to rotate his three centers for the rest of the regular season. Nick Richards got the day off Sunday against Dallas, and Mark Williams sat out Tuesday against OKC, so in all likelihood it will be Jones' turn to sit Friday night against Chicago.