Jones provided six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to Utah.

Jones' 18 minutes marked his most playing time since Dec. 9. The absence of Mark Williams (thumb) opened up a spot in the rotation for Jones, who stepped in as the Hornets' backup center while Nick Richards moved into the starting five. While the 22-year-old delivered strong numbers in the rebounds and blocks categories during his limited time on the court, Jones will likely fall back out of the rotation sooner rather than later, unless Williams' injury is more significant than the Hornets are letting on.