Jones tallied 27 points (12-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, four blocks and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 118-113 win over Delaware.
Jones led the team in scoring, blocks and steals, finishing three points shy of surpassing the 30-point mark. Jones led the team in shots made while shooting 80 percent form the field.
