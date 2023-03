Jones finished Thursday's 115-96 loss to the Pelicans with four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds and one block over 20 minutes.

With Mark Williams (thumb) sidelined, Jones continues to operate as the primary backup center behind Nick Richards. However, Jones has failed to take advantage of his increased playing time and is averaging just 4.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.3 minutes since Williams' injury.