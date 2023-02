Jones finished with 12 points (6-6 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 25 minutes during Friday's 138-137 win over Fort Wayne.

Jones shot a perfect mark from the field while leading the team in rebounds and blocks en route to a double-double showing. Jones has averaged 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists over his last 10 games.