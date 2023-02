Jones notched 21 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over Grand Rapids.

Jones was perfect from the field en route to posting a team-high-tying point total while leading the team in blocks and finishing one board shy of a double-double. Jones has averaged 16.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists over his last nine games.