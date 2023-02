Jones notched 19 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 loss to Salt Lake City.

Jones finished third on the team in points while leading the Swarm in rebounds and blocks en route to a double-double showing. Jones has averaged 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists over his last 10 games.