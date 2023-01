Jones finished with 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 loss to Windy City.

Jones led the team in rebounds while finishing with a double-double performance in Saturday's loss. Jones has averaged 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks over his last five outings.