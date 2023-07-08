Jones recorded seven points (1-3 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 26 minutes of Friday's 76-68 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Jones played well during the Salt Lake City Summer League with averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in two games, so hats off to him for keeping it going in Vegas. He even had the highlight of the evening, slamming a poster jam over Victor Wembanyama. Charlotte's center rotation is deep, but Jones is making a strong case for a role in 2023-24.