Jones finished with 10 points (5-8 FG), seven rebounds and two steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Jones was one of five Swarm players to reach double figures in scoring Wednesday, finishing second on the team in rebounds while ending up three boards short of a double-double. Jones has averaged 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks over his last three games.