Charlotte recalled Jones from the G League's Greensboro Swarm to the NBA club Tuesday.

Jones totaled 37 points (16-21 FG), 16 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and four steals in 55 minutes across two appearances during his latest G League stint. However, he's unlikely to see a major role with the NBA club, as he hasn't played more than five minutes for the Hornets since Dec. 16.