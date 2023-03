Jones racked up 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 win over the Thunder.

With Mark Williams (rest) out, Jones operated as the backup to Nick Richards, but the former played just four fewer minutes than the latter and provided similar production. Jones' 12 points and 14 rebounds were both season highs, but the second-year big man also committed three turnovers, something that's been an issue for Jones early in his career.