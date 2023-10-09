Jones announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he's officially requested a trade.

Jones is currently away from the team due to personal reasons stemming from multiple offseason issues. It's hard to imagine any team giving up assets to acquire the disgruntled third-year big man, who averaged just 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.0 minutes across 46 games last year, so it's presumably more likely Charlotte will release Jones before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.