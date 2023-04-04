Head coach Steve Clifford indicated Tuesday that Jones will play some "four" and "five" during Tuesday's game versus the Raptors, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Given how shorthanded the Hornets will be, likely without all five of their regular starters, the coaching staff will need to get creative with some of the lineups on the floor. It appears that will include Jones playing some with Nick Richards also on the floor, though Clifford also noted that JT Thor should see some expanded run.