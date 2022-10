The Hornets exercised Jones' third-year team option for 2023-24 on Thursday.

Jones will become a restricted free agent after the 2024-25 season, so the Hornets still have two seasons of team control left. Jones has yet to make much of an impact with the Hornets in his first two seasons, averaging just 3.0 minutes in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.