Hornets' Kavell Bigby-Williams: Joins Charlotte

Bigby-Williams has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets.

Bigby-Williams, who started 26 out of 35 games for LSU in 2018-19, didn't hear his name called during the 2019 Draft. However, the Hornets are interested enough to offer him a deal. Last season, Bigby-Williams averaged 8.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 24.6 minutes during conference play.