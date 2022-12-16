Oubre will come off the bench Friday against Atlanta, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Oubre's lengthy stretch in the starting lineup comes to an end Friday with Gordon Hayward (shoulder) back in action. He should still be expected to maintain a large role as the Hornets' sixth man, especially with P.J. Washington (personal) out.
