Oubre produced 29 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in 37 minutes in Sunday's 131-113 loss in Philadelphia.

Oubre went 10-for-16 from the field in the first three quarters before cooling off and missing six of his last seven tries. It was his eighth straight game with at least 20 points and he's averaging 24.9 points while making 46.3 percent of his shot attempts. He's making the most of a larger role in the Hornets' offense and is attempting 17.8 shots per game, three more than any other season in his career.