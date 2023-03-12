Oubre amassed 24 points (7-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz.

Oubre is on fire, connecting on 52.0 percent of 8.3 three-point attempts across his last three games. He's scored at least 24 points in each affair. There's a chance contract-year Oubre could be a scoring dynamo down the stretch.