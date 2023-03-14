Oubre (back) will play in Tuesday's action against the Cavaliers.
As expected, Oubre will return from a one-game absence due to back soreness. He's started six straight appearances and averaged 25.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 37.3 minutes. His return is expected to push Dennis Smith back to the bench.
