Oubre isn't starting Monday's game against Dallas, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Oubre had started each of his team's last four contests and looked good doing it, averaging 26.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals over that stretch. However, he'll switch back to a bench role Monday with Cody Martin drawing the start at shooting guard.
