Oubre finished with 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

Oubre was Charlotte's second-leading scorer in the contest, finishing just two points short of Terry Rozier. It was both players' seventh straight contest with 20-plus points as they've tried to make up for the lengthy absences of LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder). Oubre's taking full advantage of an ample amount of playing time this season, and he's on pace to finish with an average of 20-plus points per game for the first time in his career. He's also been a big boost to fantasy squads defensively, ranking eighth in the league with 1.7 steals per contest.