Oubre is doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Wizards due to a left calf strain.

The extent and severity of Oubre's calf issue remains unclear, but after Monday's game, he'll only have one more opportunity to play in the preseason before the Hornets open the regular season against the Spurs on Oct. 19. While Oubre is unlikely to play, Charlotte is expected to have Gordon Hayward (knee) available Monday for the first time during the preseason.