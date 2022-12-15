Oubre recorded 28 points (10-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Oubre paced his squad's scoring attack and turned in one of his best nights on the season from beyond the arc, tying his best mark of five made triples. The Kansas product has now reached the 20-point threshold in nine straight matchups.