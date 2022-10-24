Oubre ended with 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 victory over Atlanta.

Oubre could not buy a bucket over the first quarter and a half Sunday, missing his first seven attempts. He turned things around quickly and made eight of his next nine tries as he eclipsed 20 points for the first time all year. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a nice start this year and is averaging 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while making 46.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 40 percent of his tries from beyond the arc.